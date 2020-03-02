TUSCUMBIA — Robert Eugene Scott, 79, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. on March 3, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Robert was the husband of Tina Capsopoulos Scott.
