DECATUR — Graveside service for Robert Evans Lewis, III, age 41, of Decatur, will be Sunday, April 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Jack Lovelace officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Lewis, who died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Falkville, was born October 2, 1979, in Decatur, to Robert Evans Lewis, Jr. and Diana Riggins Lewis. He was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Carol Lewis, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis, and Mrs. Virginia Riggins. Mr. Lewis owned and operated Computer Doctors, and Advantage Software International, where he wrote software and networking, and provided computer repair. He was a graduate of West Morgan High School, Auburn University, and Virginia College, with multiple degree in computer science. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and water sports.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Diana Lewis of Decatur; one sister, Sara Lewis Lanza (Stephen) of Birmingham; his grandfather, Charles Riggins of Decatur; one nephew and four nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.