EVA — Robert G. McCutcheon, 60, of Morgan County died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Robert was born December 27th, 1960 to Bernard Clifton (Sonny) McCutcheon and Rosa May Askenberg McCutcheon. His parents and his three brothers, Danny, Timmy, and David McCutcheon. preceded him in death.
Robert was a gifted carpenter with the ability to work with his hands. Robert could build fix, repair, or do maintenance on anything from a small home or engine repairs to major home builds and mechanics.
Robert dedicated his life to the Morgan County Associations of Volunteer Fire Departments. Robert is known for his dedication to running EMS and Fire Calls. Robert has served at and been a member of numerous volunteer fire departments. From 1980 till 1990 he was a member and Captain of Somerville VFD. From 1989-1999 Robert was a Captain at Cotaco VFD. From 1989 to 1991 he was a Captain of Talucah VFD. From 1990 to 2015, he was a Captain at Florette VFD. From 2014 thru 2021, Robert was a Captain at Tri-County VFD. From 2001 to Current, Robert was the Captain of the Morgan County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments Honor Guard and a member of Rock Creek VFD. Over the last year, Robert became the Chief of Rock Creek VFD.
Robert received many awards for his dedicated service to the fire department. In 1986, Robert was the Somerville VFD Firefighter of the year. In 1990, Robert received the Morgan County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments Award of Valor. In 1992, Robert won the Morgan County Association of Volunteer Fire Department Male Fire Fighter of the Year. In 1992, Robert won the AAVFD State Firefighter of the Year. In the 1992, Robert was recognized as the Rural Community Fire Protection Institute Heroism Award for rescuing a trapped driver from a wrecked car that was engulfed in flames. . In 1993, Robert received the Outstanding Firefighter of the year. In 2009, He was given the Alabama Association of VFD award of the Firefighter and EMS Medal of Service.
Robert was strong willed, opinionated, and set in his ways, but he was dedicated to serving the people of Morgan County in the Fire and Rescue Service.
Robert is survived by his only child Melanie McCutcheon and his grandsons of Hartselle, Alabama. He is survived by his oldest brother Steve McCutcheon (Sherry) of Athens, Georgia and his Sister-in-Law Mary McCutcheon of Cullman. Robert is survived by nieces Melissa, Sara, & Laronica and Nephews Michael, Brandon & Alex.
Visitation will be Monday, June 28th, from 11-1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Peck Chapel in Hartselle with Geoff Halbrooks presiding. Funeral precession and graveside service at Hartselle Memorial Gardens to follow chapel service.
Pallbearers will be:
Rock Creek VFD President JT Gurley Honorary Pallbearer
Eva VFD Fire Chief Dennis Holmes
Tri-County VFD Fire Fighter Brandon Robinson
Florette VFD Fire Fighter Jordan Brooks
Somerville VFD Firefighter Jason Wilbanks
Priceville VFD Engineer/Firefighter Mike Cowart
Honorary Pallbearers are members of Rock Creek, Tri-County, Somerville, Eva, Florette, Priceville, and Cotaco VFD members.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Robert McCutcheon Memorial Funeral Fund at any Eva Bank branch.
