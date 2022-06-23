DECATUR — Robert “Gene” Anthony, age 71 of Decatur, passed away Tuesday June 21, 2022.
He worked at Art Belew Chevrolet for many years, and retired from Wolverine Tube.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24th at McConnell Funeral Home from 9 until 11 a.m. A chapel service will be at 11 a.m. with Brother Rick Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Decatur.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Frost, Ashley Alexander, Daryll Tucker, Alex Long, Austin Alexander and Dustin Alexander.
He is survived by his sister, Pat Anthony; brother, Charles Wayne Anthony; and lifelong friend, Betty Davidson.
His parents, Robert and Mattie Anthony preceded him in death.
