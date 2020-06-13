DECATUR — Robert George Norwood, 90, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020 after an extended illness.
Mr. Norwood was born in Decatur and retired from the United States Navy in 1967 having achieved the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He then joined the 3M Company, where he worked until 1995. Mr. Norwood was a deacon in the Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edward John Norwood and Daphne Nell Nelson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mabel Ruth Turner Norwood; a son, Edward Andrew Norwood (Shannon) of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Angela Louise Norwood Schatz (Chris) of Longwood, Florida; and three grandchildren, Robert Glenn Norwood, Patrick Andrew Norwood, and Amelia Grayce Schatz.
In deference to the pandemic and certain family health concerns, no visitation will be held. A graveside service held at Roselawn Cemetery Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice and The Gideons.
