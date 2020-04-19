DECATUR — Robert Harrison Bradford, 91, of Decatur, will have a private graveside on Monday at Athens City Cemetery with Alan Watkins officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service assisting the family. Mr. Bradford passed away on April 17, 2020 in Decatur, Alabama.
Mr. Bradford was born on May 21, 1928 in Limestone County to Leroy Bradford and Gladys Blair Bradford. He was retired from Wolverine Tube and a longtime member of Grant Street Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Bradford.
Mr. Bradford is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marian Blackwell Bradford; his children, Randy (Angie) Bradford, Glenn Bradford, and Susan (Allen) Carden; daughter-in-law, Becky Bradford; grandchildren, Aaron (Catlin) Bradford, Tyler (Beth) Bradford, Will (Heather) Bradford, Harrison (Mary Allison) Bradford, Chase Bradford, Brittany (David) Santymire, and Katye (Russell) McLendon; great grandchildren, Cole, Avery and Carnes Bradford, Blake and Dylan Bradford, Carter, Sadie and Hudson Santymire; step grandchildren, Micah (Kirby), Cale, Braden and Alaina Thompson; as well as loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.