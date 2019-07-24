TOWN CREEK — Robert Hayward Scoggin, 76, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Providence Cemetery with OD Bowling officiating.
A graduate of Hatton High School, Robert was a member of First Baptist Church in Town Creek.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Scoggin; sons, David L. Scoggin and Robert A. Scoggin; grandchildren, Nickolaus, Christopher, Jacob, Ashlea and Jackson; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Scoggin and James Scoggin.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, AP Junior and Azilee Scoggin; and brother, Rickie Scoggin.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hallmark, Ronny Dale Graves, Joe Kirby, David Pierce and Chris Scoggin. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Scoggin and great-grandchildren.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.