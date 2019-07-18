DECATUR — Robert Jackson, 43, died July 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Holmes Chapel of Decatur Baptist Church. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Robert was born February 3, 1976 in Detroit, Michigan to Sarah Jackson. He was a 1994 graduate of Decatur High School where he played basketball. He was a graduate of Calhoun College. He was a member of Decatur Baptist Church. He was employed as a lab technician at Carpenter Steel.
Mr. Jackson is survived by: wife, Lisa Kennedy Jackson of Decatur; children, Deon Jackson of Washington and Cedric Pointer of Huntsville; mother, Sarah Jackson; stepchildren, Victoria and Vanessa Kennedy; siblings, Reggie, Ronald and Reshonda Jackson, all of Decatur, and a host of other relatives and friends.
