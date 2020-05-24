LAWRENCEVILLE, GA.
Robert Jones Blackwell, age 98, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on April 28, 2020. Known as Bob to his friends and Papaw to his family, Mr. Blackwell had a tremendous impact on all who he encountered in his long life. He’ll be remembered as a kind, loving man who kept us all laughing.
Mr. Blackwell was born on November 25, 1921, in Decatur, AL, to Robert Bouldin Blackwell and Mabel Ruth Ellis Blackwell.
Mr. Blackwell served a career in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard as an aircraft mechanic. He began his service in World War II, where he was stationed in Guam as a member of the 330th Bomb Group, 458th Squadron. He concluded his career in 1981, retiring as a Senior Master Sargent with the 160th Fighter Squadron, Dannelly Field, Montgomery, AL.
Mr. Blackwell was a faithful Christian and family man. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed being a carpenter and handy man. He could, and would, build or fix anything that he needed to, right up until his final days. He was an avid techie, who always looked forward to getting the latest gadgets.
Mr. Blackwell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Julia Marie Argend Blackwell. He is survived by his brother, Paul of Decatur, AL; his daughters, Sylvia Strickland of Lawrenceville, GA, and Barbara Matas of Lilburn, GA; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Blackwell was laid to rest at a private family ceremony on May 2nd at Decatur City Cemetery, Decatur, AL.
