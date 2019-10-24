ATHENS
Robert Joseph “Buddy” Weatherford, 74, of Athens, AL, passed away at his home on the afternoon of October 21, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children.
Buddy was born May 2, 1945 in Athens, AL. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Harrison Weatherford; daughter, Rhonda (Jenny) Weatherford of Nashville, TN; son, Jeff (Starla) Weatherford of Athens, AL; daughter Stephanie Weatherford Turner of Athens, AL; son, Greg (Sandra) Weatherford of Lester, AL; 13 grandchildren, McKenzie, Joey, Zach, Jordan, Brennan, Harrison, Tucker, Anslee, Hudson, Mason, Evan, Gracie and Kinsley; four great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Myron) Kean of Jeffersontown, KY; and brother Bill (Sue) Weatherford of Elizbeth, IN. He was preceded in death by his father, William Weatherford; mother, Mildred Chambers; and sister, Martha Carolyn Weatherford.
Buddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great friend to everyone. He enjoyed golf, playing cards, Alabama football, gardening, woodworking, and being everyone’s personal “handy-man.”
In his professional career, he was a tool and die maker by trade. He was an employee of Prestolite of Decatur, AL and Cutler Hammer of Athens, AL before starting his own companies, Athens Tool & Die, Inc. and Air-Dec, Inc. After merging those companies, RJW Manufacturing was formed. He was also the owner of Athens Golf & Country Club. Buddy is a past President of Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce, former member of the Athens Rotary Club, current member of the Elks Lodge and Salem United Methodist Church. During his high school years at West Limestone High, he was All-County, District, and Region in Basketball, Football, and Track.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, Athens, AL with Dr. James Chasteen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Limestone County.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Griffin, Steve Gilliam, Claude Marks, Bobby Eaves, Willie Hutton, Gary Whitt, Grover Sanders, Johnny Atkins, B.L. Griggs, Gary Compton, Bill Wrenn, Chuck Moore, Jeff Moore and Stan Bates.
