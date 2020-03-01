DECATUR — Memorial Mass for Robert Joseph Sperl, age 97, of Decatur will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Sperl, who died Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence, was born in Astoria, NY to Frank Henry Sperl and Marie Sperl. Bob attended Penn State, was a proud ATO, and played on the Penn State baseball team before going into the Army his senior year. He proudly served in WWII, landing on Omaha Beach. After the war, Bob was awarded the Presidential Citation and the Purple Heart.
In 1946, he graduated from Penn State as an Industrial Engineer and worked for many major companies, winding up in Richmond, VA with Philip Morris--which was the first step in his becoming a reluctant southerner. In 2009, he became more southern by moving to Decatur, AL to be close to his family. He always asked, “How did I get to Alabama from NY?” We always said he was just lucky!
Bob was a very faithful Catholic, currently attending Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur, and Most Merciful Jesus Catholic Church in Madison, AL. He felt humbled and privileged to be asked to serve as a Eucharistic Minister and many other positions through the years.
Having a very outgoing personality, Bob made friends quickly, and people were drawn to him. He loved traveling, playing bridge, and his NY Yankees, but most of all he loved his wife, being more devoted to each other than words can describe.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 wonderful years, Gloria; two sons, Robert J. Sperl, Jr. and Kevin J. Sperl; one daughter, Kathy Sperl Bell; two stepchildren, Joe Maddux and Kathy Hammond (Andy); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the compassionate caregivers of Hospice of the Valley.
