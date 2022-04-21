DECATUR — Funeral Service for Robert Kenneth Stout, Sr., 78 of Decatur, will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Hal Daigre and Pastor Karen Stout officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Robert Kenneth Stout, Sr., walked through Heaven’s Gate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born April 30, 1943, in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Kenneth worked at Kroger for 40 years, drove the church bus and led singing for Decatur First Church of the Nazarene. He was an active member at FIMC Church. He loved going to all ball games to cheer on the local teams.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia, of 58 years; daughter, Karen Stout; son, Robbie Stout, daughter-in-love, Gina Stout, and grandson, Colby Stout.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RE/Generation Ministries.
Guestbook available at www. sheltonfuneralhome.net.
