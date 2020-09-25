FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Robert L. Fricks, 66, will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Fricks died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. He was born February 24, 1954, in Lakeworth, Florida to Charles Rite Fricks and Opal Louise Lindley Fricks. He was employed by and retired from the City of Hartselle Public Works Department, where he served 37 years. Mr. Fricks never met a stranger. He loved country music, loved to fish and loved to spoil his grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife, Barbara A. Champion Fricks; his parents; a brother, Doyle Fricks and two brothers-in-law, Larry Champion and Larry Leathers.
Survivors include one son, Charles Fricks (Melissa); one daughter, Miranda Gillespie (Blake); mother-in-law, Angie Champion; three brothers-in-law, Maverick Champion, John Champion and Harold Champion; one sister-in-law, Nancy Leathers; and five grandchildren, Robert Fricks, Noah Gillespie, Gabrielle Jones, Britni Bates and Jordan Bates.
Pallbearers will be Byron Turney, Roger Aldridge, Lance Sandlin, Jason Stutts, Garland Gilman and Glen Hollingsworth.
