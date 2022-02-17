HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Robert Louis McDonald, 86, will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Carroll officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. McDonald passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 7, 1935, in Morgan County to Ollie McDonald and Minnie Ramsey McDonald. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was employed by Copeland Corporation, in the Assembly Department, prior to his retirement. Robert enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian Faye Ledlow McDonald; daughters, Donna Kay McDonald, Judy Carol McDonald, Ann Davenport; sister, Gracie New; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
