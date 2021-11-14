SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE — Robert M Pendergrass, age 60, of Seymour, Tennessee went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born on February 25, 1961 in Decatur, Alabama to Harry O. Pendergrass and E. Lee Rhodes.
Robert graduated from Decatur High School in 1979, and went on to attend Auburn University where he received his Bachelor’s of Science in Agricultural Business and Economics, followed by receiving his Master’s Degree in Agricultural Business and Economics. He worked for the University of Tennessee at the Agricultural Policy Analysis Center from 1992-1997 as a published research associate.
Robert completed the truck driving training course with Transport Training Group on July 24, 1998, and became an Independent Truck Owner/Operator of his newly created Liberty Express, Ltd. trucking business. Rob found great joy in trucking, and for 22 years successfully shipped refrigerated and frozen food products to various food warehouses.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Leslie Russell Pendergrass; mother, E. Lee Pendergrass; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry O. Pendergrass and brother, Harry Lee Pendergrass.
A Memorial Service will be held at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920 on Sunday, November 21st at 3:00 p.m., with Visitation prior beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillsdale College at https://secured.hillsdale.edu/hillsdale/support-hillsdale-college. At the bottom of the donation page, in the comment field, please include “In memory of Robert Pendergrass”. Arrangements are entrusted to Berry Highland South and friends and family are invited to share condolences and memories at berryhighlandsouth.com.
