DECATUR — Robert Marvin Sellers passed away on the Day of Epiphany, January 6, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born June 18, 1930 in Decatur, Alabama and was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. His father, John Melton Sellers, died when he was young, and he was raised by his mother, Margaret Meady Sellers, and older siblings at their home on Sherman Street in Decatur.
After graduating from Decatur High School in 1948, Robert enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He met his wife, Bonnie Kay Morgan, on a blind date and they later married on August 22, 1954. She was his first “crush” and remained the love of his live for 66 years of marriage.
Robert attended the University of Alabama on the GI Bill and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He declined a job offer from Price Waterhouse to work for the Atomic Energy Commission in Aiken, South Carolina and Wilmington, Delaware. Robert and Bonnie made lifelong friends during this period before moving as a group to NASA in Huntsville, Alabama where he remained for 35 years as Chief Accountant until his retirement.
Robert was the kindest and gentlest of men. He always saw the best in humanity and was generous to all, especially those who helped him as he aged and became ill. He loved and cherished Bonnie and their children, Bob (Mary-Noel), Cindy (Steve) and Suzette (Ed). He had a special affinity for his grandchildren, Mary-Kate, Morgan, Mary-Sellers, Wesley, Eddie, and Abby; and great-grandchildren, Mary-Tiernan, Cecelia, and William.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, a gift be made to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives to honor all veterans. The Museum is located at 100 West Pryor Street, Athens, AL 35611.
Services to honor Robert’s life were held Monday, January 11, at First Baptist Church in Decatur. Visitation began at 1:00 and funeral service at 2:00. Graveside services followed at Roselawn Cemetery for final interment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.