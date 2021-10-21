MOULTON
Memorial service for Robert Matheny, 61, of Moulton will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Mt. View Baptist Church with Mark Milwee officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Matheny died Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Moulton. He was born October 22, 1959, to George Matheny and Dorothy Matheny. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ricky Matheny; sister, Pam Porter.
Survivors include daughter, Amy Matheny; brother, Bruce (Cathy) Matheny; sister, Ann (Bobby) Cannon; brother-in-law, Larry Porter; two grandchildren, CJ Lambert and Grayson Lambert.
