COURTLAND
A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert Paul Utley, age 73, of Courtland, will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home with Brother Scotty Letson officiating.
Mr. Utley passed away on September 14, 2020, at his residence. Robert was born December 27, 1946, to Charlie Utley and Jennie Alice Utley Hartsfield in Hardy, AR. He was a member of Courtland Baptist Church, United States Air Force, Courtland Masonic Lodge No. 37, Town Creek Masonic Lodge No. 361, and American Legion Post No. 25. He was also Past Potentate of Cahaba Shrine Temple in Huntsville. He retired from Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company after 43 years of service.
Mr. Utley was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay Parks Utley; daughter, Paula Utley (Darrin Miller); granddaughter, Savannah Stephenson; grandson, Peyton Miller; and great-granddaughter, Jansyn Kate. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Sammy Parks (Kathy) of Springfield, TN, David Parks (Judy) of Decatur, and James Parks of Paragould, AR; nine nephews, Ricky Terry, Tony Terry, Scott Terry, Allen Parks, Shannon Parks, Heath Parks, Russell Kacer, Kirby Kacer, and David Harvel; and a host of great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff of Comfort Care Hospice, Misty Gibson, Gina Wilson, Robin Corum, and Hannah Cottingham, for their excellent and compassionate care. They would also like to thank Dr. PJM Reddy for his friendship and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Utley’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Courtland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Courtland, AL 35618.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.