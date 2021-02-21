MOULTON — Visitation for Robert Perry Guinn, 82, will be Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Elliott Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Old Town Creek Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Cyprus activists: Hunters' lead pellets threaten flamingos
- More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar
- Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe
- Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game
- Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US
- The Latest: Djokovic, Medvedev meet in Australian Open final
- Sports on TV, radio: Feb. 21-22, 2021
- Opportunity: Family Ties
Most Read
Articles
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition
- 8-month-old girl dies; capital murder, sexual torture charges filed against Decatur man
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old
- Man who died in Alabama 20 wreck in Decatur identified
- 8-month-old girl dies; Decatur man charged with capital murder, sexual torture
- Police charge Decatur man with assaulting child
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews
- Hartselle’s current success recalls one 27 years ago
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled
- Area teams awaiting sub-regional contests
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Hold political extremists like Brooks accountable' (6)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Marie Nethery LeMay (2)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.