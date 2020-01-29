DECATUR — Funeral service for Robert R. Brown “Bobby”, 82, will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Shannon Jordan officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Brown died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 7, 1937 in Colbert County to Wade Huston Brown, Sr. and Jeannette Ferguson Brown. He was an Elder for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Auburn University, where he earned a B.S. Degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He loved supporting his grandchildren’s many sports activities. He was employed by Intergraph Corporation, as a Human Resources Director, prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wade Huston “Butch” Brown, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patricia Wells Brown, Decatur, AL; one son, Robert Keith Brown (Kristi), Trinity, AL; one daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Harmon (Chris), Birmingham, AL; one sister, Peggy Vickers (Joe), Muscle Shoals, AL; and six grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Askren, Haley Harmon, Drew Brown, Ben Brown, Kodee Teague and Karlie Schrimsher.
Pallbearers will be Keith Brown, Drew Brown, Ben Brown, Kodee Teague, Chris Harmon, Dusty Green, Kelly Harmon and Stu Harmon.
James “Red” Coman, Wm. “Hurty” Gamble, Neal Keith, Wally Nall, Sr., Bud Pride, Frank “Fly” Putman and Sam Venable will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers: family suggests donations to the Westminster Presbyterian Church @ 801 Jackson Street, Decatur, AL 35601 or to the Hospice of the Valley, Decatur, AL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.