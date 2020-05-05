TOWN CREEK — Robert “RJ” John Cannon died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. There will not be a public visitation. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Old Town Creek Cemetery. Reverend Brandon Kirby and Reverend Nelson Tucker will be officiating. Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
RJ was born September 5, 1946 in Oidale, California to Robert Lee Cannon and Vera Boston Cannon.
He is survived by his wife, Vera Mae Cannon; children, Belinda Kimbrough (Doug), Jerome Cannon (Melissa); grandchildren, Jonathan Kimbrough, Justin Kimbrough (Beth), Courtney Kimbrough, Jaden Cannnon, Tyler Crowden and Taylor Crowden; siblings, Leon Cannon (Fran), Linda Cobbs (Glen), Barbara Sue Wiley (Roy) Carl Cannon, Jerry Cannon (Suzanne) and Dennis Cannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy Cannon.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Kimbrough, Jaden Cannon, Adam Odell, Austin Terry, Jerry Cannon and Carl Cannon. Honorary pallbeares are: Glen Cobbs, Roger Brannon, Tom Campbell and Wade Vines.
