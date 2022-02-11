DECATUR — Robert Lewis Robinson, 54, died February 10, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Closed loop has advantages — for shoppers
- On the ice, a question: Where are the Black figure skaters?
- Beijing's ambitious Olympic COVID bubble: So far, so good
- Sports on TV, radio: Feb. 11-12, 2022
- Lotteries for Feb. 11
- Public schools ease mask mandates
- Morgan County Tech Park anxious for robotics competition
- Largest US public power company launches new nuclear program
Most Read
Articles
- 'I was tired' — Former police chief discusses abrupt retirement, department's challenges
- Kenneth Shelton
- Former Hartselle assistant Knowlton dead after boating accident
- Mayor proposes change in new rec center location; Decatur Downtown Commons plan appears dead
- County championships help two players celebrate the memories of a deceased parent
- Murder defendant who walked away from courthouse apprehended
- Victoria Shelton
- Mayor proposes change in new rec center location; Decatur Downtown Commons plan appears dead
- Bumps in the road: Councilman says Decatur paving, DU road cuts at cross-purposes
- Morgan buys land for gymnasium on east side of county
Images
Videos
Commented
- Council members debate search process for new police chief (7)
- Decatur City Schools to mandate masks (3)
- McMasters wants to add parks to District 3 at cost of $500,000 (2)
- Urban market coming to downtown Decatur (2)
- Editorial: Decatur to gamble once again on Limestone (2)
- Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights (2)
- Making a Difference: Moulton teen brings attention to drug crisis (2)
- Fire at DU building destroyed sewer trucks with $804k replacement cost (2)
- 'Good news for Decatur': City makes national list of top real estate markets (1)
- Longtime Girl Scouts leader says girls need a cheerleader (1)
- Baggett resigns as Decatur's city prosecutor (1)
- Bid on Red Bank Road project comes in way over city projection (1)
- Lorene Dutton Bryant (1)
- Sewer used as tool for Decatur growth, but many residents on septic (1)
- Art teacher encourages creativity with animation lessons (1)
- The moment of tooth: Calhoun's new dental hygiene students clean patients' teeth for first time (1)
- On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights (1)
- Would mask mandates help prevent schools from having to go virtual? (1)
- Cal Thomas: The real cause behind the rise in crime (1)
- Removed slavery backer John C. Calhoun's statue still without a home (1)
- Herbert Keith Brown (1)
- Austin Middle student wins Morgan County Spelling Bee (1)
- Joan Frederick Carden 'Granny' (1)
- Cereal box dominoes at Eastwood Elementary (1)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: (1)
- Fred W. Keeney, (Col. Retired) (1)
- Allen suddenly retires as police chief, Pinion named interim chief (1)
- Florence logo unveiling triggers backlash (1)
- John Crisp: Biden deserves more credit and support (1)
- Randy O'Neal Brewington (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.