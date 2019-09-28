DECATUR — Robert Robinson, 87, died September 25, 2019. The funeral will be 1 p.m. September 30th at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Town Creek with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be September 29th from 12-6 p.m.
