VALHERMOSO SPRINGS
Funeral service for Robert “Scooter” McCutcheon, 65, will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Honeycomb Holiness Church with Brother Nicolas Nix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. McCutcheon died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1955, in Cook County, Illinois, to Jack McCutcheon and Yetalee Hardy McCutcheon. He was employed by General Motors as a production line worker and retired after more than 20 years of service. He was a vintage car enthusiast and a member of the Honeycomb Holiness Church. His mother preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Lynn Atchley McCutcheon; one sister, Kim Gibson; and his father, Jack McCutcheon.
Pallbearers will be John Gibson, Jeff Gibson, Randall McCutcheon, Justin Stapler, Lamont Hardy and Jordan Knowe.
Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Gibson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.