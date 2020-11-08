CULLMAN — Robert (Bob) Shannon, 70, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St Vincent’s Hospital. He was born December 8, 1949 to Robert (Buddy) and Vonda Shannon. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church.
Bob retired from Morgan County School System where he taught Electricity at Brewer High School and later was Director of Maintenance for the school system. After retirement from the school system, he continued to work with the architectural firms of McCauley and Associates and Davis Architects.
Bob also retired from the Alabama Army National as a Lieutenant Colonel with 28 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Mary Jo Speegle and his brother-in-law, Dr. John Murphy (Florence, AL)).
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Speegle Shannon, son, Chad (Misty) Shannon, granddaughter, Haley Shannon, grandson, Wynn Shannon, sister, Teresa Murphy (Florence, AL), and brother Joe (Joyce) Shannon.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Rev. John Richter will conduct the funeral service at Moss Service Chapel on Monday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial at Cullman City Cemetery with full military honors. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Calvert, Ben Crow, Garlan Gudger, A.J. Lamar, Scott Summerlin, and Tony Wingo.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Bob’s memory to:
St John’s Evangelical Church, 512 2nd Ave SE, Cullman, AL 35055 or online at https://sjepc.churchcenter.com/giving
St Vincent’s Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund, 1130 22nd St South, Suite 1000, Birmingham, AL 35205 or online at www.stvh.com/philanthropy/give.asp
or a charity of your choice.
