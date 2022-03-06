HUNTSVILLE — Robert “Gene” Smith, 86, peacefully passed from this life on February 24, 2022 in Huntsville, AL., surrounded by his children. Gene was born on January 22, 1936 in Corinth, MS., to Zelfred and Mary Smith. He graduated from Corinth High School where he excelled in football, baseball, and boxing. Before moving to Huntsville, Gene was a long-time resident of Hartselle, AL., where he was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. He loved watching Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball and enjoyed woodworking, especially creating bird houses and squirrel feeders, which he sold to the public.
After retirement from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, he played on the Huntsville Senior Center softball league for a number of years.
Gene was a faithful and active member of Whitesburg Baptist Church in Huntsville.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Smith (Paula Dobbs Smith), of Crane Hill, AL., and Denise Richardson (Stan Richardson) of Priceville, AL; grandchildren, Hayden Richardson (Katerri Richardson) of Jacksonville, AL., Hunter Richardson of Huntsville, AL., and Madison Smith of Phoenix, AZ; great-grandchildren, Isla, Knox, and Baylor Richardson; and his beloved brother, Zelfred Smith of Memphis, TN.
The family would like to acknowledge Gene’s special friend of many years, Eva Jean Collins. Eva Jean and Gene had a very deep friendship and she faithfully and lovingly cared for him during his extended illness. Our sincere thanks Eva Jean.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 12, 2022 at Henry Cemetery, Corinth, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitesburg Baptist Church Missions Fund.
