DECATUR — Robert Stanley “Stan” Parker left us on March 14th, 2022. He was a proud graduate of Lawrence County High School and developed his incredible work ethic with stints as a high school bootlegger, cotton picker, athlete, and line worker at a Brach’s candy factory in Chicago, Illinois.
He retired from Monsanto as a lab foreman after 40 years of service in 1999.
In 1970, Stan married the love of his life Betty Carol. They remained hopelessly devoted to each other for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Ida Parker, along with nine siblings that he loved dearly. He is survived by a younger brother, Carl (Kay); a daughter, Nancy Mitchell; a son, Steven Phillips (Marian); and a son, Robert S. Parker, Jr. (Samantha). He also leaves behind six wonderful grandchildren who are better people for having known him along with five great-grandchildren who will hear tales of him for years to come.
He taught all of us lessons about unimpeachable character and integrity. He was also a man of great faith as his longtime friends from Ninth Street United Methodist can attest. He truly walked the walk. He loved sports and was the consummate University of Alabama fan. He was a whittler, an accomplished golfer, an avid angler, and the world’s greatest storyteller. Most of all, he was a loving husband, a great father, and a model grandfather.
He will be sorely missed by anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 in the chapel at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Oak Ranch or the charity of your choice.
