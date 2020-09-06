ATHENS
On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Sturdivant, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 79.
Robert was born on June 8, 1941 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Bishop. After graduating from Ardmore High School in 1960, Robert worked for 3M Company where he retired after 40 years of service.
Robert was an avid traveler, both domestically and abroad, and was always so thankful for having been able to travel. He loved serving the Lord and his church family. Robert enjoyed being with family and friends, and loved Alabama football as well as a good hamburger.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Turner. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Pittman; daughters, Karen (Ronald) Sims and Mindy (Matthew) Dennis; granddaughter, Victoria (Luke) Mould and grandson, Noah Dennis.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. and will be officiated by Dusty McLemore and Andy John King and directed by Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. The burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Pierce Ennis, Andy Grose, Mark Ham, Chris McNatt, Terry Watkins, and Randy White. Honorary pallbearers will be Noah Dennis, Andrew Ennis, Don Lauderdale, and Luke Mould.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses of Athens-Limestone Hospital and to Robert’s niece, Beverly Stovall.
