HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Robert T. “Bob” Jaques, 80, will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home. Burial to follow out of state.
Mr. Jaques passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 17, 1940, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Ralph Traxler and Marge Traxler and adopted by Paul and Anabel Jaques. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert T. Jaques; brother, Douglas Jaques and the mother of his children, Karen U. Jaques. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was employed by and retired from JELD-WEN Company as a salesman.
Survivors include one son, Jon Jaques (Karen), Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Marci Vest (Steven), Danville, AL; stepmother, Henrietta Jaques; brother, William Traxler (Beverly), Casper, WY; and grandchildren, Skyler Cantrell, Ryan Stover, Logan Jaques, Bethanie Vest, Kensington Vest and Anabel Jaques.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.