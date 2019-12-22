ELKMONT — Graveside service for Robert V. “Bobby” Richardson, 58, will be Sunday, December 22, at 9:30 a.m. in Moulton Memory Gardens. Robert was born June 28, 1961 to Robert Rosevelt Richardson and Mary Lucretia Vaughn. Elliott Brown-Service Directing
