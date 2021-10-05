MONTGOMERY — Robin Kim Moore, RPH, MPH, age 65, passed away Friday October 1, 2021 at UAB Hospital. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home with the interment following in Hartselle City Cemetery.
He was born May 16, 1956. He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Gwen; two sons, Robin Nathan Moore (Caitlin), Ian Thomas Moore; his beloved dogs, JoJo and Jude, and extended family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. and Ora Teague Moore and sister, Patricia “Pat” Moore Plaskett.
Robin grew up in Decatur, AL. He graduated from DHS, class of 1974. While attending DHS he was very active in school life and concentrated on his studies where he excelled. In the fall of 1974, Robin attended The University of the South (Sewanee). He was there for two years before transferring to Auburn University where he received a degree in Pharmacy.
Robin loved his time at Auburn. He enjoyed every aspect of campus life and managed to graduate in the top 10% of his class. During the 1980’s while employed as a Pharmacist with UAB, he earned his Masters of Public Health degree. In 1995, he began his work as Epidemiologist for the ADPH. He loved his work with the ADPH. It was said by a colleague that Robin served Alabamians well during his tenure. After 19 years of service, he retired.
Robin never tired of learning and was an avid reader, reading several books at a time. He enjoyed meeting people from different backgrounds and cultures. It gave him great pleasure listening to their stories. Robin loved rock music and like most things he loved, was very knowledgeable in that subject matter. Some of his favorite artists were the Beatles, The Stones, Dylan, The Grateful Dead, and John Prine. He enjoyed movies, especially accompanied by his sons. Some of his favorites, Star Wars, Marvel Comics, and The Big Lewbowski.
By far his greatest accomplishment were his sons.
Pallbearers will be: David Darnell, Fred Rowe, Tommy Tackett, Ronnie Moore, Bobby Moore and Skip Drinkard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Robin’s name to: Good Samaritan Ministries, First UMC Hartselle, 210 Hickory St. SE, Hartselle, AL 35640.
