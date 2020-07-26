DECATUR — A private Celebration of Life ceremony for Robin Landers Glover, 62, will be held at LifeBridge Community Church.
Robin was born March 12, 1958. She is the daughter of Margarete Kyle Landers and William Albert Landers.
As a daughter, sister, parent, and friend, Robin’s life was filled with love and meaning.
She is survived by her mother, Margarete K. Landers; son, Kyle Thomas, and his wife, Cherise; daughter, Heather Dilmore; sister, Lee Landers; and brother, Michael Landers.
She is joining her father, William A. Landers; aunt, Reba Kyle Fairbanks; uncle, Gaylon Fairbanks; grandmother, Pearl Kyle; and aunt, Lucy Pence, in Heaven.
