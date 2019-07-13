TOWN CREEK — Roderick King, 46, died July 10, 2019. Funeral will be Monday at noon at First Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek directed by Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial is in Jones Cemetery. He will be placed in the church one our prior to the service. Public viewing is Sunday from 12-6.
