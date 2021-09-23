DECATUR — Graveside service for Rodney James Randell, 52 of Decatur, Alabama, will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Decatur City Cemetery with the Reverend Kelvin Jones officiating. Public viewing will be Saturday from noon till 5:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Rodney was born on October 21, 1968 to Willie Mae Randell and Calvin Wilson in Morgan County, Alabama. He departed this life on September 19, 2021 in Decatur, Alabama.
A graduate of Decatur High School, Calhoun Community College, Athens State University, attended the UAB Graduate School of Education and Studied theology at the North Carolina College of Theology.
He taught at Decatur City Schools for 22 years and spent most of his tenure as a Math Teacher at Brookhaven Middle School. When the school disbursed in 2018, he went to Decatur Middle School as a Math Intervention Teacher. He was President of Decatur and Education Association for twelve years. He cared for and showed a deep level of commitment to and concern for the well-being of his students emotionally, physically and academically. He made a difference in the lives of everyone he touched.
At the age of nine he confessed his hope in Christ and was baptized in the Tennessee River. He was the Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville, AL. Prior to that, he ministered in music at the Progressive Christian Outreach Ministry.
He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and never missed watching a game. He was a dedicated son and grandson and took care of his mother and grandmother faithfully.
He is survived by his mother, Willie Mae Randell of Decatur; his father, Calvin (Dr. Valerie) Wilson of North Carolina; his grandmother, Geneva Randell of Decatur; siblings, Felicia Bradford of Decatur, Tiffany Berry of Maryland, Cavennia Callaway of Petersburg, VA; a host of other relatives, colleagues, students and friends.
