DECATUR — Graveside Service for Mr. Rodney Maurice Fossett, Jr., 21, of Decatur will be noon Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Sterrs Cemetery with Bishop Gary Taylor officiating and Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Rodney was born on December 31, 1999 in Decatur, AL to the parents of Vickie (Kenny) Jackson and Rodney Fossett, Sr. He departed this life on August 5, 2021 in Huntsville, AL. Rodney accepted Christ at a young age at Oakville Christian Faith Center in Oakville, AL. He was a graduate of Austin High School. After graduation he attended the University of North Alabama. He was employed with the Decatur City Schools.
Rodney left behind an everlasting coaching legacy with Bama Hitsquad Football - Head Coach of 8U Travel Football. He was known as “Great Uncle”.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emma Sue Echols and Cecil Gholston.
Rodney leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Vickie Jackson (Kenny) of Decatur and Rodney Fossett, Sr. of Huntsville; siblings, Maquita Hampton (Stavalas), Damar Johnson of Decatur, Jemeriz Owens of Florence, Malcom Fossett of Atlanta, GA, Jazlyn Fossett of Huntsville, Justin Jackson (Jasmine) of Decatur, Keisha Simmons (Brandon) of Trinity; grandparents, May Hall (Bobby) of Courtland; godparents, Mindy Mattox (Zane); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
