HUNTSVILLE
February 18, 1962 - August 15, 2019
After a very courageous two year battle with cancer, Rodney Scott Butler, 57, of Huntsville passed from this life into eternity on August 15, 2019. His family and his loving wife, Cheri, were by his side. He never let cancer define him, but instead made the most of every day while exemplifying the love of Christ. He was always thinking of others above himself.
Born February 18, 1962 in the town of Mableton, Georgia to Shirley Hammett Brideau and Y.C. Butler, Scott graduated from Pebblebrook High School and Jacksonville State University (1984). There, he received his degree in accounting and began his love story with Cheri. Throughout his entire life, he was an incredibly hard worker. From campus police at Jacksonville State to rising the ranks in service jobs at Six Flags over Georgia, he was esteemed by all who worked alongside of him. Eventually earning his CPA, he worked for many years in consulting and ultimately started his own company, Redstone Government Consulting. Scott was a visionary. He was among the first CPAs in Huntsville to identify and pursue the government contracting industry as a niche focus. His humble servant leadership and emphasis on personal relationships were evident to all who knew him.
He had a heart for causes that reflected his life purpose, which was to bring praise, honor and glory to God. Lincoln Village, Kids to Love, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Second Mile were among the organizations he partnered with. The Tears Foundation and Children’s of Alabama (Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center) were important to him due to the loss of his and Cheri’s first son Blake to a congenital heart defect.
The past two years were marked by strong fellowship with other warriors of the faith within his Unity Group and Journey Group, which brought him much joy and support.
He loved spending his time golfing with the Player’s Group each week, fishing at the lake, staying active, and spending time with his precious grandson.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Y.C. Butler, and his son, Richard Blake Butler. He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Cheri Nelson Butler; daughters, Morgan (Tucker) Burke, Olivia (Chris) Ngo, and Emma Butler; mother, Shirley Brideau; stepfather, James Brideau; sister, Karen (Jon) Flaig; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Nelson; father-in-law, Richard Nelson; sisters-in-law, Sissy (Kirk) Graves and Mary Gail (Phil) Olinger; nephews, Chase Beasley, Kyle Beasley, Jonathan Flaig, Colby Flaig, Seth Graves, and Connor Graves; and nieces, Kristin Ladner, Mary Graves, and Hannah Terry.
Scott was loved by all. His positivity and joy in the most difficult of circumstances inspired all who had the opportunity to meet him. His sense of humor and love for life was contagious. The love he had for his family was immense, and always strived to put them first. He would do anything for “his girls.”
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon p.m. Monday at Cove United Methodist Church in Hampton Cove. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the church with Ross Jaegar. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Village Ministry, Kids to Love, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), or Second Mile Development.
