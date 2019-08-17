HUNTSVILLE — Rodney Scott Butler, 57, died August 15, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon p.m. Monday at Cove United Methodist Church, Hampton Cove with the service to follow. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheri Nelson Butler. Laughlin Service Funeral Home is directing.
