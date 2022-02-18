HILLSBORO — Funeral for Roger Dale Cartee, 57, of Hillsboro will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Cartee, who died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, was born September 1, 1964, to Roger Cartee and Gail Reding Cartee. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother. He umpired ball for many years, Dale had a love for people, would put a smile on anyone’s face and loved telling a good story. He will forever be loved and missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include son, Luke Cartee; mother, Gail Reding Cartee; sister, Dawn (Dennis) Sheffield; and grandchildren, Xzyla Cartee, Addilyn Cartee, Brycen Cartee, Ronan Cartee, Mya Hill, Ainsley Cartee, Everlee Cartee.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
