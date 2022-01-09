LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for Roger Dale Ellenburg, 70, will be Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Craye Hall officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Ellenburg died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 15, 1951, in Marshall County, to Ace Truman Ellenburg and Mattie Beatrice Nobles Ellenburg. He was married to and survived by the love of his life, Judy Ellenburg, for 45 years. Together, they had one son, Richard Ellenburg and have three grandchildren, Katelyn Lamb, Rowdy Ellenburg and Daylee Ellenburg.
He served proudly and retired from service in the United States Marine Corps and the Army National Guard. He also worked for Kelly Brother Cabinets, prior to his retirement. His parents preceded him in death. He was loved, respected and will be missed greatly.
