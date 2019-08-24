DANVILLE — Roger Dale Keenum, 70, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Lawrence Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was the husband to Martha Appleton Keenum. They shared 52 years of marriage together. Born on February 16, 1949 in Moulton, Alabama, Roger was the son of Charlie “Bud” and Mildred Keenum. He graduated from Speake High School in 1967 and earned a Multi-Craft Maintenance Certification from Calhoun Community College in 1982. He retired from International Paper after 31 years of service. He served two terms as a trustee for Joe Wheeler EMC and was on the board of Champion Community Credit Union.
Roger was a deacon of Five Points Christian Church. Along with Martha, he enjoyed many years of riding with the Christian Motorcyclist Association traveling across the country sharing God’s word. Of the many ministries through the CMA, the prison ministry was one of his favorites. Roger loved sports, but more so, loved pouring into his sons and the boys in the community by not only teaching them how to play, but how to live life. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and battled the cancer eight more times. He used his battle with cancer as an opportunity to show others God’s strength, love, faith, and grace. His love of golfing was also used as a platform to share God’s word through an annual golf tournament to raise money for Lynch Syndrome. In his later years, he enjoyed volunteering for Phil Waldrep ministries.
Roger is survived by his wife, Martha Appleton Keenum; sisters Carolyn Elaine Balch, Dianne Gillespie (Marvin), and Rita Wilson (Johnny); his brother-in-laws Gordon Appleton (Linda) and Dillard Eddy; his children, Scott (Mindy), Shane (Jody), Steven (Sheree), and Seth (Nikki); his grandchildren, Garrett (Courtney), Hannah, Caroline, Morgan, Taylor, Chenoa, Ryleigh, Mattie, Hollis, Sam, Truett, Eli, Pella, and Ezra.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Ed Balch; and sister-in-law, Wilda Appleton Eddy.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25th at 2 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church. The body will be at the church one hour before the service. The visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 5 until 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Roger’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Keenum Golf Classic with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and Lynch Syndrome International.
