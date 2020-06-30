DECATUR — Roger Dale Manley of Decatur passed away on June 27, 2020. At the family’s request, there will be a private graveside service on Wednesday at Roselawn Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Reverend Larry Crumpton, and special music will be provided by Mike and Bonnie Mitchell. The celebration of life will be at a later date due to COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Audry Brazier Manley; grandmother, Bessie Brazier; two brothers-in-law, Bill Hughes and Boyce Randall Lyle, and mother and father-in-law, Boyce and June Lyle. Roger loved the Lord, Alabama Football, trading at gun shows, and telling tall tales. He loved people and never met a stranger. He retired in 2003 after 37 years with Monsanto/Solutia.
Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicky Lyle Manley; daughter, Katrina Stokes (Cameron); son, William Manley; grandson, Lyle Nash Stokes; granddaughter, Mazze Claire Stokes; three sisters, Judy Green, Charlotte Weaver and Sharon Carpenter; Uncle Bill Brazier; Aunt Paula Brazier; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Dr. Rodney Harney and his office staff for their help not only as professionals but as friends.
Memorial gifts may be made to New Liberty Grove First Congregational Methodist Moulton, AL 35650.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
