PRICEVILLE — Funeral for Roger Dell Thomas, 69, of Priceville, AL will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home, Moulton, AL with Brother Royce Teague officiating and burial in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Thomas died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 28, 1951 In Moulton, AL to Odell Thomas and Willie McCulskey Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell Thomas and Willie Thomas; one sister, Lottie Ruth Thomas; two brothers, Joe Thomas and Willard Thomas.
He loved teaching Sunday school at River City Baptist Church, Decatur, where he was a member. He was a veteran with 22 years service in the United States Army, retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class, some of his duty stations were Fort Knox-Kentucky, Redstone Arsenal-Huntsville, AL, Fort McCellan-Aniston, AL, Vicenza-Italy, Cadi-Spain, Akizuki-Japan and Bangkok-Thailand. He was awarded many medals and accomdications during his service time.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Thomas; son, Casey Thomas (Christy), Priceville; granddaughter, Abigail “Abby”; brother, William John Thomas (Texas); and sister, Wanda Dotson (John), Moulton.
Pallbearers: Tony Thomas, Melvin Duran III, Trent Howell, Nick Case, Stacy Brazelton, Kevin Weeks.
