CULLMAN — Roger Dunagan passed away August 6, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, August 10th at Cullman Funeral Home, Cullman, AL. Visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will begin at 2 p.m. at the Old Salem Cemetery in Limestone County.
Mr. Dunagan was born July 15, 1943, to William Edward Dunagan and Lera Gay Wright Dunagan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Smith; and his son, Ian Cole Dunagan.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Dunagan; his daughter, Erin Dunagan; his sister, Lynn Dunagan; and his nephews, Bryan Wilson and Keegan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations to cancer research organizations or Hospice of the Valley are welcome.
