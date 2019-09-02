DANVILLE — Funeral Service for Roger Matthew Jeffords, 57 of Danville will be Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating with Peck Funeral Home Directing. There will be no visitation.
Mr. Jeffords was born March 7, 1962 in Portageville, MO. to William Jeffords and Gloria Farrar Jeffords. He passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Natosha Phelps; step-daughter, Rachel Paynter; and brother, Billy Jeffords.
Roger was a very dedicated Father, Hard Worker and Loving Grandfather.
Survivors inclue his daughter Lisa Jeffords;step-daughter Leah Paynter; three brothers Michael Jeffords, Tommy Jeffords, and Jerry (Theresa) Jeffords; four sisters Cecelia (Carl) Peacock, Gail (Mike) Garrett, Theresa Butler, and Debbie Reed; two grandchildren Noah Blair, and Nevaeh Jeffords; and one step-grandchild Troy James Pate.
