DECATUR — Roger Barton McWhorter II, of Decatur, AL, died on January 14, 2022 after a short illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Tweedy McWhorter and Martha Jane Hotchkiss McWhorter; his sister, Martha Stuart McWhorter Terry; and his grandfather, Roger Barton McWhorter.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Letson McWhorter; and children, Elizabeth Randolph McWhorter Smith (Montgomery) and Roger Barton McWhorter III (Heather); step-daughter, Brigid Steed (Richard); grandchildren, Mary Creigh Smith, Anne Eloise Smith, Martha Jule Smith, Ireland Grogan, William Finn Grogan, Thrasher Monroe Steed and Emma Nicole Steed; and step-granddaughters, Taylor, Ashlynn and Halleigh. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Tweedy McWhorter Jr. (Kay); nieces, Cary Bankhead Garth McWhorter, Katherine Terry Harper, Ellen Wayles Terry and Virginia Terry Nix.
A graduate of Auburn University, McWhorter was the president and founder of Elite Travel, along with his wife Faye, and recognized as one of the top 100 travel agents by Affluent Travel/Travel Savers International. Prior to founding Elite Travel, he operated McWhorter Cattle Company for 30 years.
As a cattleman and farmer, he served as president of the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association. McWhorter was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts, from which he received the God and Country Award. He served as a scout master and later hosted camporees on the farm for many years.
McWhorter was a director of Honor Flight Tennessee Valley, where he took WWII vets to D.C., this program was near and dear to his heart. He was honored as a Paul Harris fellow by the Decatur Rotary for his work with Honor Flight, as well as named community citizen of the year for Rotary district, also for his work with Honor Flight. He was an active member of Kiwanis. He was also a director for Valor Flight where we took Korean War veterans to D.C. to visit their memorial and he and his wife Faye escorted 13 veterans to Korea to receive that country’s peace medal.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama either online at www.childrensAL.org/Donate or by check to Children’s of Alabama Foundation, 1600 7th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233.
A graveside service will be held at Courtland Cemetery, Courtland, AL, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Honorary pallbearers are Finn Grogan, Rees Letson, Trey Letson, Brit Letson and Ross Letson.
