ATHENS — Roger Paul Patrick, 66 of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Patrick was born May 30, 1954 in Flint, Michigan. He was a member and Elder of Mt. Carmel Church of Christ and he was retired from 3M. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Mt. Carmel Church of Christ with Chris Kemp and Odis Duncan officiating, burial in Wallace Cemetery. Visitation is from 12 noon until service Monday at Mt. Carmel Church of Christ. Spry Funeral Home is directing. Pallbearers will be Brad Garner, Dickie White, Marty Griffin, James Stanford, Mark Owens and Chris Putman. Honorary Pallbearers are Stan Mann, Jackie Russell, Lamar Meals, Ray Barnett and Phillip Stewart.
Survivors: wife, Debra Patrick of Athens; mother, Annette Patrick of Athens; son, Jeremy (Tiffany) Patrick; daughter, Tiffany (Robin) Jones of Athens; grandchildren, Baylee Jones, Matthew Patrick, Dylan Patrick, Wyatt Patrick and Crimson Patrick; sisters, Vickie (James) Stanford of Athens, Beverly (Jackie) Russell of Athens, Lynne Patrick of Athens and Kim Patrick of Huntsville; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by father, William Ernest “Jr.” Patrick.
