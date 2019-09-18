MOULTON — Roger Dale Robinson, 64, of Moulton passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the chapel with Billy Bradford and Jack Harris officiating. Burial will be in Cottingham Cemetery.
Born on July 5, 1955 to Nathan and Virginia Robinson, Roger retired from Pilgrim’s Pride in 2011 where he worked in maintenance. He really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his dog, Patty, and cat, Whitey.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Robinson; children, Jeremy Robinson, Jason Robinson (Elizabeth) and Jenny Robinson Ware; grandchildren, Kelsie Robinson, Kayla Robinson, Raven Robinson, Tyler Robinson, Anna Beth Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Blake Harris, Mia Robinson, Reyna Marquez, Shemia Ware and Shemar Ware; great-grandson, Jaxx Robinson. He was affectionately know as “Granddaddy” to Anthony Robinson, Bethony Robinson and Ryland Blankenship. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Sheila Thomas, Jimmy Robinson, Beverly Cross (Charles), Ricky Robinson (Towana), Debby Dempsey, Annie Rollins (Baron) and Leldon Robinson (Denise).
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Zoe Jane Harris and son-in-law, Jerrod Ware.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Hill, Cody Grimes, Jonas Hobbs, Thomas Kirby, Jimmy Burns, Steve Melson and Michael Rollins.
The family extends special thanks to the doctors and staff in the ICU at Decatur General. Thank you also to everyone who provided food and visited Roger during this time.
