DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Roger Young, 65, will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at New Hope North Cemetery with Bro. Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Young died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 9, 1956, in Cullman County to Dwight James Young and Nellie Katherine Holmes. Mr. Young was a wonderful husband, a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, cooking for his family and friends, spending time with his brothers and making people laugh. He was employed by Cerrowire in their Maintenance Department, prior to his passing.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Charles and Kenny Young.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Young; sons, Shane Young (Stephanie) and Justin Ball (Trish); daughters, Cassy Littrell and Bea Smith (Berry); brothers, Mark Young (Beth) and Mike Young (Kim); in-laws, Don and Della Veerman; grandchildren, Adriana, Adam, Hanna (Patrick), Mason, Landon and Lawson; and great-grandchildren, Dawson, Jackson and Reese.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
