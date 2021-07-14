DECATUR — Roland “Ron” Frances Hilby of Decatur, AL, passed away at the Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence, AL, on June 12, 2020.
Ron was born January 6, 1930, to Valentine Hilby, a farmer, and Anne Meier Hilby and baptized at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, Minnesota. Ron entered the Army following high school. Following his service to his country, he attended and received a degree from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Josephine Acres Hilby and his parents; his brother, Valentine Peter Hilby; his sister, Irene Martina Hilby Weinzirl; and his sister, Alice Cecilia Hilby, who died in infancy.
Ron is survived by his former wife; two sons, Timothy and Brian; and his daughter, Julie Johnson. Ron is also survived by his brothers, George Valentine Hilby, Walter Joseph Hilby, David John Hilby, Kenneth Stephen Hilby, and sister, Mary Ann Weiner; and by his stepsons, Samuel Acres and David Acres and seven grandchildren.
Visitation, Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held July 17th at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cullman, AL. Visitation and Rosary at 9 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., immediately followed by burial in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery.
