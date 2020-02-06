DECATUR — Memorial Service for Roland Stewart “Stu” Owensby, 86 of Decatur, will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hospice of the Valley, Johnston Street, Decatur, Alabama.
Mr. Owensby died peacefully at USA Healthcare on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born October 13, 1933. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He then worked and retired from 3M in Decatur, Alabama. He was an Ordained Baptist Minister and a devout man of God. He also loved Auburn football. He loved his wife, Barbara Sue Owensby, who preceded him in death, and he loved his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a very loving and generous man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, daughter, Karen Owensby Segars, grandson, Benjamin Segars, and his sisters and brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Pamela Owensby Phillips (Ray); 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to USA Healthcare and staff and Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
